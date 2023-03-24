Person hospitalized following house fire in town of Newton

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say one person is in the hospital following an explosion and fire in the town of Newton

Fire officials say they were called to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. to the 9400 block of Newton Road.

Officials say the home caught fire and they called for backup from multiple departments.

While crews are still working to contain a fire in the home’s basement, they say the fire did not spread to other buildings. Officials say the home is a total loss.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more details sometime later today.

This story is developing.

