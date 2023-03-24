Person hospitalized following house fire in town of Newton

Officials say one person is in the hospital following an explosion and fire in the town of Newton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say one person is in the hospital following an explosion and fire in the town of Newton

Fire officials say they were called to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. to the 9400 block of Newton Road.

Officials say the home caught fire and they called for backup from multiple departments.

While crews are still working to contain a fire in the home’s basement, they say the fire did not spread to other buildings. Officials say the home is a total loss.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more details sometime later today.

This story is developing.

