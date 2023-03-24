Packers re-sign OLB Justin Hollins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers made a free agent signing on Thursday, by re-signing pass rusher Justin Hollins.

The late-season acquisition last season fit in right away, registering 2.5 sacks over the final 6 games of the season.

Ari Meirov reports Hollins is getting a 1-year deal worth $1.2 million.

Hollins, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oregon, was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24, 2022. In those six contests for the Packers, he posted nine tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks, four QB hits and three tackles for a loss. Hollins was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

