Packers offseason schedule released
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the NFL world waits for the Packers and Jets to make a trade involving Aaron Rodgers, we have some dates for offseason programs.
Green Bay’s first day of workouts this offseason will be April 17.
OTA workouts will take place May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8.
Mandatory Minicamp will be June 13-15.
The Packers rookie camp has not yet been schedule but the NFL Draft is April 27-29.
