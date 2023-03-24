Packers offseason schedule released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the NFL world waits for the Packers and Jets to make a trade involving Aaron Rodgers, we have some dates for offseason programs.

Green Bay’s first day of workouts this offseason will be April 17.

OTA workouts will take place May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8.

Mandatory Minicamp will be June 13-15.

The Packers rookie camp has not yet been schedule but the NFL Draft is April 27-29.

