Oshkosh Police search for suspect in business burglary

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at an area business in the 400 Block of N Sawyer St, in the City of Oshkosh.

Police said it happened around 3:07 a.m. Thursday when officers received information that a suspect broke into a closed business, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and ran off.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black face mask, and black pants. No one was injured during this incident and this investigation is still ongoing.

If you live in the area of where this occurred and have video surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review your footage to see if this suspect was recorded on your cameras.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App. Victims and witnesses of crimes have rights. For more information about these rights and services, please visit our webpage at: http://www.oshkoshpd.com/VictimServices/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
Death investigation on Packerland Drive. March 22, 2023
Body found on Packerland Drive identified as 26-year-old
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
A Wausaukee man arrested for his seventh OWI arrest. Story filed: March 23, 2023.
Complaint: Man arrested for 7th OWI was four times over the legal limit
The Metzigs
‘Giving, loving, wonderful:’ remembering David and Jan Metzig

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
New defense for murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness asks for new competency exam
Officials say one person is in the hospital following an explosion and fire in the town of Newton
Person hospitalized following house fire in town of Newton
Officials say one person is in the hospital following an explosion and fire in the town of Newton
Person hospitalized following house fire in Town of Newton
Fentanyl seizures are up dramatically in NE Wisconsin
Staggering statistics: Fentanyl seizures are up dramatically