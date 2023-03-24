Oshkosh Police search for suspect in business burglary

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at an area business in the 400 Block of N Sawyer St, in the City of Oshkosh.

Police said it happened around 3:07 a.m. Thursday when officers received information that a suspect broke into a closed business, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and ran off.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black face mask, and black pants. No one was injured during this incident and this investigation is still ongoing.

If you live in the area of where this occurred and have video surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review your footage to see if this suspect was recorded on your cameras.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App. Victims and witnesses of crimes have rights. For more information about these rights and services, please visit our webpage at: http://www.oshkoshpd.com/VictimServices/

