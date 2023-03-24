Nilssen’s Market issues voluntary Class I recall of pork product

Outdoor bbq grill cooking
Outdoor bbq grill cooking(Liubov_Chuiko | WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The company is based in Clear Lake, Wisconsin and has issued the recall for a product called “Side Pork”, sold frozen in 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages at local retailers.

It was sold at Nilssen’s Foods locations in Cumberland, Baldwin and Glenwood City. The Nilssen’s Market label on the product does not bear an inspection legend.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities.

Evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. Furthermore, it was produced without inspections. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on USDA’s website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Larry Nilssen, Nilssen’s Market, at (715) 263-2513.

