‘Flashfood’ Program now includes SNAP Benefits

By Emily Reilly
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People using SNAP benefits now have a new option when it comes to shopping for groceries. The app ‘Flash Food’ is expanding its reach to help people put produce on the table.

The app originally launched in 2019, partnering with grocery stores to help reduce food waste. Now, it’s including SNAP benefits. Derek Sanderson, the store director at Meijer in Appleton, says the effort is a win-win situation.

“Flash Food is a program that allows close to date products at a deep discount of up to fifty percent off in areas like bakery dairy, seafood, meat, produce, and deli which ultimately will reduce food waste going into our landfills ,” said Sanderson.

Here’s how it works: anyone can download the app and if they have an EBT card, they can upload it. On the app, there’s several items discounted to choose from; those foods are nearing their ‘best-before’ date. The available food items can be picked up from a designated refrigerated at a qualifying store.

Meijer is one of the many grocery stores with available benefits -- including Hy-vee and Save-a-Lot. Sanderson says, not only is it a way for people to save a few dollars, but it has other benefits as well.

“Company-wide, over 500,000 customers have used the flash food program and we’ve been able to divert 5.6 million pounds of food from going to our landfill,” said Sanderson.

More information is available at this link on the using SNAP on Flash Food.

