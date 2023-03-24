Abdullahi Ali found not competent to stand trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to court records filed after a hearing on March 24, the case against Abdullahi Ali was suspended. He was found not competent to stand trial. Ali remains in custody at the Brown County Jail.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office had filed charges of First-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Bodily Harm to a Health Care Provider, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Bail Jumping against the 22-year-old man.

Abdullahi Ali is accused of stabbing a 52-year-old family member with a knife at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin in Green Bay in February.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrested Ali on the scene at 1512 Velp Avenue on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. When they first arrived, Ali was restrained by other members of the mosque.

The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Ali’s father, was stabbed five times. He was treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and later released.

In the complaint it also says that an officer talked to Ali’s father, who stated the two went to the mosque to pray and Ali came up behind his father and stabbed him.

Ali was also taken to a local hospital where witnesses say he bit a nurse while medical staff were trying to take care of him.

The complaint states Ali has a history of mental health issues and is known to be erratic. Ali’s father stated in the complaint he took his son to a doctor’s appointment earlier that day to get shots for schizophrenia.

