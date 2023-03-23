Wisconsin’s abortion debate reaches Green Bay mayoral race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical professionals and elected officials held a news conference with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, talking about the state’s abortion laws.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich along with Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski and Doctor Kristen Lyerly, who is also a former Democratic candidate for State Assembly, held a press conference Wednesday on abortion rights. It comes a day after Governor Evers introduced a bill that would repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortions.

Republican legislators didn’t act on previous proposals, gaveling in and out of special sessions called by the governor. The Democratic group brought a local doctor who suffered losing a pregnancy after her baby was diagnosed with a severe and rare virus. She traveled to Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic for an abortion.

“I would deliver alone. I delivered my dead daughter alone. it was the hardest, emotional and physically thing I have ever gone through and my life will never be the same,” says Dr. Anna Igler, Obstetrician-Gynecologist.

While mayors don’t have a say in state and federal issues Mayor Genrich says it’s important to know where people stand.

“It’s a huge community issue, something that is a point of discussion, every day across the state and country so in my opinion it’s very vital, for voters in this city to really have an understanding of what my values are and what the values of my opponent are,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

“If someone wants to talk about state issues or federal issues, they should really run for that office. because at the end of the day, what we need to do is make sure Green Bay has a bright future for all people,” Chad Weininger, a candidate running for Green Bay Mayor.

The mayor’s opponent says he wants to focus on what he can change. For him, abortion rights is not on that list.

“The fact of the matter is why they’re bringing this up and insert state and federal issues into a local race to deflect from his poor record of roads, safe neighborhoods and making is economic opportunities for all people and making it more affordable to live in the city of green bay opposed to taxing people out of their homes,” Weininger says.

The statements from the two candidates reflect a difference of opinion from the mayoral candidates for a spring election that is clearly split along party lines.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.