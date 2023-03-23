SUNNY & SEASONAL FRIDAY, NEXT SNOW CHANCE SATURDAY FOCUSING ON LAKESHORE

A band of light snow moved through southern Wisconsin last night and early this morning, but mild pavement temperatures helped to melt many of the flakes that fell on the roads. Otherwise, we’ll have partly sunny skies, with decreasing clouds this afternoon. A north-northwest breeze will ensure seasonable highs in the lower 40s.

We’re anticipating calm air and mostly clear skies tonight. That combination will allow our temperatures to tumble into the 20s. Lows will fall into the teens across the Northwoods, where there’s still a decent snowpack on the ground.

Our next weathermaker is going to bring our region a round of slushy snow on Saturday. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty on this storm’s exact track and how much moisture will be available. Adding to the complexity of this forecast, is that mild weather will be melting some of the snow as it falls. Nevertheless, there’s at least the POTENTIAL for several inches of snow across eastern Wisconsin early this weekend especially along the lakeshore... Stay tuned over the next couple days as we gather more specific data once it becomes available.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: E 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Early snow FAR SOUTH. Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold, but calm. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: A chance of slushy, wet snow... A few inches possible mainly along lakeshore. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 38

