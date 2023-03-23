State, local law enforcement report massive increase in fentanyl seizures

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Attorney General is in Oshkosh later Thursday afternoon to address what authorities are calling the biggest drug threat to the Fox Valley.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and local law enforcement leaders will discuss a massive increase in fentanyl seizures in 2022 compared to the previous year. The LWAM (Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit) enforcement group reports a 4,400 percent spike between years.

The surprisingly high number happened in the enforcement group’s area it covers, which includes Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond Du Lac and Calumet Counties.

The group’s special agent in charge, the Oshkosh Police Chief, and the Winnebago County District Attorney are all expected to join the attorney general at Thursday’s news conference.

The news conference will be streamed live at 2:30 p.m.

