Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Vancouver Police Department says the bodies of a missing mother and daughter have been found in a rural area on Wednesday.

The mother, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on the morning of March 12. A car that police believe belonged to Melendez was found a short distance from the Vancouver Mall over the weekend.

On March 19, police arrested Kirkland Warren, a person of interest in their disappearance and ex-boyfriend of Melendez. He is facing charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders and possession of a firearm.

Police believe Warren was the last person Melendez and Layla were with before they disappeared.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the girls’ bodies were discovered after a caller told them that “two life-sized mannequins” were seen just off the road and down an embankment.

Authorities said family members of Melendez and Layla have been notified.

According to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, the girls’ cause of death and manner are currently pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

