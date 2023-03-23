Neenah robotics teams heading to world championships

Two Neenah teams are heading to the world championships but the playing field isn't what you might expect.
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Neenah teams are heading to the world championships but the playing field isn’t what you might expect.

What does a robotics competition feel like?

“It’s fun but then there’s a lot of pressure I mean you know you got to do good and you know people expect that you do good, being one of the top teams,” said student Sam Bontorno.

Seventh grader Sam Bontorno is familiar with the pressure of competition. He’s part of a four-student robotics team at Shattuck Middle School that qualified for the world championships in Dallas next month. “So as a builder I come up with a lot of ideas about what we should build and I built a lot of the robot,” said Bontorno.

It looks like playing real-life Mario Cart, but it’s not that easy.

“It can be frustrating sometimes when you have like an error in your code and you don’t know what it is and you have to go through like your entire code to figure it out,” said Neenah High School student Jack Dementer.

At the high school level students use different materials and the scenarios of the competition are different.

“All of the sensors and movers are more powerful and more accurate and consistent so it’s really nice to be able to get more accuracy but then it’s also learning how to code with these new sensors and movers,” said Dementer.

Two Neenah High School freshmen qualified for the world championships, and they did it in their first year with the upgraded competition. As for Sam, he and his teammates are also looking to add to their trophy collection.

The Robotics team has a GoFundMe page to help support their trip to the World Competition.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation on Packerland Drive. March 22, 2023
Body found on Packerland Drive identified as 26-year-old
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
The Metzigs
‘Giving, loving, wonderful:’ remembering David and Jan Metzig

Latest News

Note sent to Mayor Genrich
Green Bay Mayor Genrich, Chad Weininger receive threatening messages
EPA PFAs Proposal
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to remove chemicals from water
Neenah robotics teams heading to world championships
Neenah robotics teams heading to world championships
Youngkin To Speak At Fentanyl Discussion Session In Bristol
State, local law enforcement report massive increase in fentanyl seizures