LIGHT MIX EARLY THURSDAY... INCREASING SNOW CHANCES SATURDAY

A weak disturbance will cross the region overnight and some light snow or wintry mix is possible... mainly SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Accumulations appear minor at best, but some untreated roads may turn slippery for a time. Lows will range from the mid 20s in the Northwoods to the low 30s across the South.

High pressure should give us brighter skies by Thursday afternoon and the sun is going to stick around for Friday too. Highs both days look to be mainly in the lower and middle 40s. Winds could be a little brisk... sustained around 10 mph.

We continue to monitor the chance of snow late Friday night into Saturday. Model data has been trending in the direction of at least SOME snow for eastern Wisconsin... but the exact track will determine what eventually falls here. The potential is growing for at least several inches of wet snow but it’s not set in stone. The best odds for any accumulation will be from Green Bay-Appleton and areas south/east. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: E 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mix possible mainly SOUTH of the Fox Cities. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and southern mix. More sun during the afternoon. A little cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine. Pretty nice overall. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of wet snow... several inches could occur. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix? HIGH: 43

