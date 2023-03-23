Large asteroid coming close, but zero chance of hitting us

This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by the arrow at the...
This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by the arrow at the center, about 1.1 million miles away from Earth on March 22, 2023. On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the asteroid, big enough to wipe out a city, will harmlessly zip between Earth and the moon. While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close.(Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.

Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 100,000 miles away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 130 feet and 300 feet.

Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 320,000 miles of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 17,500 mph.

“There is no chance of this ‘city killer’ striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations,” the European Space Agency’s planetary defense chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network see it as good practice for planetary defense if and when a dangerous asteroid heads our way, according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of the close approach.

The asteroid won’t be back our way again until 2026. Although there initially seemed to be a slight chance it might strike Earth then, scientists have since ruled that out.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation on Packerland Drive. March 22, 2023
Body found on Packerland Drive identified as 26-year-old
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
The Metzigs
‘Giving, loving, wonderful:’ remembering David and Jan Metzig

Latest News

Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, walk toward the U.S. Capitol...
Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say
Note sent to Mayor Genrich
Green Bay Mayor Genrich, Chad Weininger receive threatening messages
EPA PFAs Proposal
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to remove chemicals from water