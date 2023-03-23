INTERVIEW: New Green Bay police initiatives to improve officer wellness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We want to take a closer look at new health and wellness initiatives for officers of the Green Bay Police Department.

These are part of an effort to help with growing mental health issues within law enforcement.

At the top of that list suicide nationally, law enforcement officers are 54% more at risk for suicide compared to civilians already in 2023, there have been 24 suicides.

Here in Wisconsin, since 2017, 28 first responders have taken their life, according to data compiled by bluehelp.org.

Among the initiatives at Green Bay Police Department is a new app that provides access to mental health resources and instant support, while also incorporating physical fitness, mindfulness and meditation to better support mental health.

Lt. Erin Bloch, a 10-year vet of the department and behavioral health officer, explains more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.