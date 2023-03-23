INTERVIEW: New Green Bay police initiatives to improve officer wellness

We want to take a closer look at new health and wellness initiatives for officers of the Green Bay Police Department.
By WBAY news staff and Chris Roth
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We want to take a closer look at new health and wellness initiatives for officers of the Green Bay Police Department.

These are part of an effort to help with growing mental health issues within law enforcement.

At the top of that list suicide nationally, law enforcement officers are 54% more at risk for suicide compared to civilians already in 2023, there have been 24 suicides.

Here in Wisconsin, since 2017, 28 first responders have taken their life, according to data compiled by bluehelp.org.

Among the initiatives at Green Bay Police Department is a new app that provides access to mental health resources and instant support, while also incorporating physical fitness, mindfulness and meditation to better support mental health.

Lt. Erin Bloch, a 10-year vet of the department and behavioral health officer, explains more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation on Packerland Drive. March 22, 2023
Body found on Packerland Drive identified as 26-year-old
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
The Metzigs
‘Giving, loving, wonderful:’ remembering David and Jan Metzig

Latest News

Basketball, singing, the national anthem: All that in Winneconne
Singing the anthem is about pride and fun
WATCH: Badgers look to impress all 32 NFL teams at pro day
child abuse
Child advocates talk prevention amid prevalence of alleged sex crimes against children
Severe teacher shortage leads to more one-year contracts
One-year teaching licenses at all time high