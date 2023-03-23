Complaint: Man arrested for 7th OWI was four times over the legal limit

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wausaukee man will face a sentencing next week in court for his seventh OWI arrest. According to court documents, Daryl Wetor had a blood alcohol content of .346 when he was arrested and police found three empty bottles of vodka in his car.

Back in May, a Marinette County deputy on patrol in Wausaukee responded to a traffic complaint, where a caller stated a man was passed out behind the wheel of a tan vehicle on Lubka Road.

After running the plate, the criminal complaint said the address on the plate came back to Daryl Wetor. The deputy went to his house on Lubka Road, where a young woman in driveway said Daryl wasn’t home, and that he was at work.

While driving away from home, the criminal complaint said the deputy noticed tan Honda sedan coming towards him. He decided to get behind the vehicle and pull it over.

The driver was identified as Daryl Wetor. When the deputy informed him that someone called, saying he was passed out on side of the road, Daryl denied that. The criminal complaint said Daryl’s speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

While the deputy was speaking to Daryl, the criminal complaint said he had not placed the vehicle in park and the vehicle started rolling forward. The deputy had Daryl stop car and shut it off.

After field sobriety test, Daryl agreed to breathalyzer test. On a third attempt, the criminal complaint said the test captured a sample, and the result was .341 blood alcohol content.

After that, the deputy placed him under arrest. The complaint also said the deputy found three empty bottles of vodka in the vehicle.

Daryl was taken to a local medical center in the area. The complaint said he initially agreed to a blood draw, but then refused, so a blood draw warrant was issued. Two vials of blood were taken and turned over to sheriff’s office. Daryl was taken to Marinette County Jail.

Daryl Wetor entered a plea in January. He pleaded no contest and the court convicted him. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 31.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.