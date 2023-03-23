College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Death investigation on Packerland Drive. March 22, 2023
Green Bay Police investigate death on Packerland Drive
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
The Metzigs
‘Giving, loving, wonderful:’ remembering David and Jan Metzig

Latest News

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
Deadly attacks are seen in two Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine: Russia attacks cities
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk