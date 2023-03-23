Badgers look to impress all 32 NFL teams at pro day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Pro Day is a wrap here in Madison with all 32 NFL teams on hand to check out the latest group of Badgers hoping to hear their names called in April’s draft.

Keeanu Benton is one of the Badgers who is rising up draft boards right now. The defensive lineman putting on a good show at the Senior Bowl and the Combine. And he performed well today.

“It’s amazing,” Benton said. “I remember being in the same spot, the teammates right now watching and not being able to wait to get into this position. It’s part of life, part of the journey to wait your turn and once your turn comes, take full advantage of it.”

Some draft experts have Benton pegged as a potential first round pick, which would make him the first Badger to hear his name called on the first day of the draft since 2017.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Benton said. “Just kind of getting through this whole process. Taking it day by day. Like, event by event, Senior Bowl, Combine and now this. Making sure I’m doing great in my interviews. Talking to people, getting to know people, kind of weighing out my options and then when the draft comes, God takes over at that point.”

As always, there were plenty of current Badgers and UW alums on hand - including Kimberly HS grad Logan Bruss. He’s currently in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Rams. He was on hand and giving advice to those that look to follow in his footsteps.

“Just be yourself,” Bruss said. “You know you’ve prepared. You know you’ve worked hard to get to this point. So, be yourself and do the things you normally do, and you’ll be in a good spot.”

The Packers’ contingent on hand did not include GM Brian Gutekunst. Instead, there were a couple of scouts doing their due diligence as they continue draft prep.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.