3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to remove chemicals from water

EPA PFAs Proposal
EPA PFAs Proposal
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

One common characteristic of concern of PFAS is that many break down very slowly and can build up in people, animals, and the environment over time, reads a summary on the website of the EPA.’

Canadian researchers have now invented a new method to remove PFAS from water - it is 99% effective and it works on all 4700 PFAS currently known.

In other exciting news from the world of science and natural wonders: A huge coronal hole on the sun may trigger Northern Lights tonight, which might even be seen over Northeast Wisconsin. They might continue to flare into the weekend, the only problem then: Clouds will likely obstruct the view.

