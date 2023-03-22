Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Picture of suspect in Appleton fraud case. March 21, 2023
Appleton police search for fraud suspect accused of stealing $8,000
As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated

Latest News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
Capitol Building in Madison
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill to clarify cash bail amendment
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians