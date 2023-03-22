New website details WIS 125 culvert replacement in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A part of WIS 125 (College Avenue) will be closed later this year for construction and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has launched a new website detailing the project.

The new construction website features a downloadable project handout, information for businesses impacted by road closures, and project contact information, WisDOT said in a news release Wednesday.

WIS 125 (College Avenue) project website is available here: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis125db/

According to WisDOT, the project consists of a structure replacement on WIS 125 (College Avenue) over Mud Creek just east of the I-41 northbound ramps. The existing structure was originally constructed in 1953, with its last rehabilitation occurring in 1970. The structure has significant cracking in the ceiling and walls and its walls have begun to bow causing safety concerns. The existing box culvert will be replaced with a new bridge structure.

WisDOT says WIS 125 (College Avenue) will be closed during construction from the northbound I-41 exit and entrance ramps to North Westhill Boulevard starting in August 2023. Construction is anticipated to be completed in two months. A detour and alternate route will be posted for this project and will be signed as follows:

Alternate route – I-41 northbound traffic coming from south of Appleton will be directed to WIS 441 northbound to WIS 47 northbound with the alternate route ending at the 47/125 intersection in downtown Appleton

Detour/truck route– The detour will utilize County A (Lynndale Drive) to County OO

Local road improvements are anticipated on West Spencer Street to accommodate traffic that will likely divert around the work zone using local roads that are not identified as a detour route. Temporary signals will be installed at the West Spencer Street and Nicolet Road intersection. Turn lane improvements will be provided at the Kools Street and West Spencer Street intersection.

For additional information on the Design-Build program, visit: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/designbuild/default.aspx

