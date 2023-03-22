Meyer & Zeigler leaving Phoenix, enter transfer portal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix will move into the Sundance Wicks era without a pair of their top contributors from last season.

Both Cade Meyer and Davin Zeigler have entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to Verbal Commits on Twitter.

Meyer was one of the first players to commit to Will Ryan in 2020, and played in 61 games for the Phoenix over the last two seasons. The sophomore out of Monroe, Wis., averaged 10.5 points and five rebounds a game in 2022-23. Only Clarence Cummings III finished with more points.

He was also named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team in 2021-22.

Zeiger averaged just under seven points a game in his first season with the Phoenix after transferring to Green Bay from Indian Hills Community College.

