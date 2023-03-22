Klesmit, Hepburn lead Wisconsin past Oregon in NIT 61-58

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 18 points, Chucky Hepburn made a 3-pointer with 55.4 seconds remaining and Wisconsin defeated Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Wisconsin (20-14) advances to the semifinals in Las Vegas against North Texas on March 28.

Klesmit was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Badgers. Hepburn scored 12 points. Steven Crowl had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Ducks (21-15) were led by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Picture of missing child and parent, along with vehicle the parent was believed to be driving.
New London Police searching for missing child, parent

Latest News

UW-Green Bay welcomes new men's basketball head coach Sundance Wicks.
The “Sunny” era begins for Phoenix men’s basketball with new head coach Sundance Wicks
GREEN BAY PHOENIX FALL IN WNIT 2ND ROUND
Phoenix women fall to BGSU in 2nd round of WNIT
Wisconsin women blank Ohio State, win 7th NCAA hockey title
Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13) in the...
#2 seed Marquette falls in 2nd round of NCAA Tourney, beaten by MSU