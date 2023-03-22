INTERVIEW: Reaction to Wisconsin’s new Secretary of State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s new Secretary of State was in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Sarah Godlewski appeared with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich at an abortion rights news conference.

Governor Evers appointed Godlewski to the office after 82-year-old Doug La Follette retired over the weekend. La Follette, a Democrat, just won a close election in November to stay in the office he has held for four decades.

Godlewski will now serve out the remainder of his 4-year term. In the video above, Matt Smith breaks down what this means for Wisconsin moving forward.

