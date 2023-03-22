Green Bay Police investigate death on Packerland Drive

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a death in the 1200 block of Packerland Drive on the city’s west side.

Police said officers responded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a medical call. A passerby had reported seeing a person lying on the ground near a wooded area.

Green Bay Police said an autopsy is being scheduled. Upon initial investigation, the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-215002. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

