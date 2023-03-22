Green Bay City Council votes to unanimously approve NFL Draft Community Leader Agreements

Green Bay Packers gain community support to potentially host the 2025 NFL Draft
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Council has approved the 2025 and 2027 community leader agreements for the NFL Draft Bid that will be submitted by the Green Bay Packers.

On March 14, the Green Bay Finance Committee approved the Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Community Leader Agreements for 2025 and 2027. These agreements outline a series of responsibilities the city would have to carry out and pay for if chosen to host the NFL Draft.

