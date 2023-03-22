FVTC opening more courses for increase in public safety demand

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College is adding a fourth law enforcement recruit academy to account for an increase in demand in public safety classes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, last year the state saw a record-low number of police officers on the job. Now it seems like those numbers are turning around. Part of that is because instead of paying for their own training law enforcement departments are more commonly footing the bill for recruits.

Jackson Reader of Appleton always knew he wanted to serve his community.

“I took a tour of this facility when I was in high school and ever since then I just knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Reader.

That facility is Fox Valley Technical College’s Public Safety Training Center where Jackson is enrolled as a law enforcement recruit for the Appleton Police Department.

“I grew up there, love the community, love the police department and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else,” said Reader.

He’s lucky to have a spot. FVTC is adding a fourth law enforcement recruit academy next year due to high demand…something that has its challenges.

“A lot of the instructors are officers who work the street full time so logistically it could become difficult but you know I have a great dedicated group of instructors that help in the academy,” said Tim Hufschmid, the Fox Valley Technical College Academy Director.

Last year, the state had a record-low number of officers on the job, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Now, as local law enforcement agencies continue to recruit and successfully fill openings there’s an increased demand for training.

“The recruits, they have people who are working in the field on a continual basis, subject matter experts, and they’re the ones that are teaching in the academies right now,” said Hufschmid.

“It really, truly feels like you’re learning from the best and you obviously have the best equipment along with it,” said Reader.

Previously, most students paid for their own training and hoped to land a job while at the academy. Now most of the spots are sponsored by local law enforcement agencies sending their recruits, like Jackson, to train at the academy.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.