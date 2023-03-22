FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Picture of missing child and parent, along with vehicle the parent was believed to be driving.
New London Police searching for missing child, parent
Picture of suspect in Appleton fraud case. March 21, 2023
Appleton police search for fraud suspect accused of stealing $8,000
As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated

Latest News

The two children were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg...
Amber Alert in Virginia canceled, 6-year-old girls found safe
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Russian drones kill 4 at Ukraine dorm, as rival summits end
A strip club security guard fights an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida