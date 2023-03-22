EARLY RAIN WITH CHANCE OF FIRST 50 DEGREE HIGHS FOR MANY TOWNS

Waking up this Wednesday morning, some areas will be seeing rain showers and even brief snowflakes as a warm front moves through Wisconsin. This warm front is associated with a system in Minnesota moving to the northeast. Because of this warm front scattered rain showers with brief moments of snowflakes are possible mainly from Green Bay through the Northwoods. This will end by mid to late morning with cloudy skies for the rest of Wednesday. Winds will be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will reach the upper 40s with a possibility of many towns around the Fox Valley reaching 50 degrees!

By Wednesday night, a cold front will bring a small chance for a wintry mainly for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac area shortly after 8:00 p.m. Little to no impact is expected since its a weak cold front. Otherwise, it’ll be another mostly cloudy night with lows around freezing.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain consistent in the lower 40s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies especially by Friday. High pressure will move in from Canada to keep the dry weather and decent highs around before the next system from the south moves in. This could bring snow chances for Saturday, but something we will keep an eye on.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 10-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning rain & snowflakes, cloudy & very mild day HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow (SOUTH). LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Chance of scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Another chance for a 50 degree day! HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Chance of wintry mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.