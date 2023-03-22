EARLY RAIN-SNOW WEDNESDAY... THEN MUCH MILDER!

Clouds will thicken tonight as a round of light rain and snow arrives prior to dawn Wednesday. An inch or two of wet snow could fall across the Northwoods with a wintry mix or cold rain in the Fox Valley and to the south. Temperatures should slowly rise into the mid 30s by 7 AM in the Fox Valley and Green Bay. We’ll be dry for the afternoon with a breezy south wind. That should help temperatures surge into the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs!!

There could be a little bit of wet snow accumulation Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, especially across the southern half of our area. Quieter conditions build in for Thursday afternoon and Friday. Temperatures both afternoons should be in the lower half of the 40s.

Saturday may or may not feature wet snow in our area. Our forecast model guidance remains split on how far north a strong storm system will get. Guidance has trended a bit farther north with the snow lately, and we’ve added a small chance for snow showers. Keep an eye on the forecast in the days to come, as that chance could certainly be increased.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Light wintry mix arrives late. LOW: 31 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow NORTH, mix or rain SOUTH. Turning breezy & milder. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain and snow. Lots of clouds with some late clearing. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Lighter wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix? HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: More clouds with a lingering mix possible. Colder. HIGH: 37

