CLOUDY & MILD TODAY, SNOW CHANCES CONTINUE

Afternoon temperatures are still expected to top out mainly in the 40s, but some low 50s are possible again south and southwest of the Fox Cities. Clouds will linger along with areas of fog.

A weak disturbance will cross the region tonight and it may produce some light snow or wintry mix, especially SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Accumulations appear minor at best, generally 1″ or less if they do occur in our area. Lows will range from the mid 20s in the Northwoods to the low 30s across the South.

High pressure should give us brighter skies by Thursday afternoon and the sun is likely going to stick around for Friday too. Highs both days look to be mainly in the low 40s.

We continue to monitor the chance of snow Friday night into Saturday. Model data has been trending in the direction of at least SOME snow for eastern Wisconsin... but the exact track will determine what eventually falls here. The potential is there for at least several inches but it’s far from set in stone. Stay tuned for updates later today and over the next few days.

WBAY First Alert Weather App

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-20 MPH

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lingering shower or sprinkle. Milder. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mix possible mainly SOUTH of the Fox Cities. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning clouds. More sun during the afternoon. A little cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine. Pretty nice overall. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow... several inches could occur. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42

