3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: It’s World Water Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been celebrated since 1994 - and it is billed as an international observance day.

And awareness is certainly needed, since 771 million people on the planet don’t have a access to clean water - that’s one in ten humans on Earth.

Those numbers are alarming, particularly in light of the fact that wastewater use is one the leading causes for many of the world’s most pervasive diseases, including: Cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio.

Diarrhea, also caused by lack of access to clean water, kills 2,195 children worldwide every day - more than AIDS, malaria and measles combined.

One other remarkable fact: 20% of the world’s fresh water supply is right here, in the Great Lakes.

