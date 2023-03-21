UNSETTLED THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

Spring is here but classic spring weather remains a long way off. Snow and rain chances continue over the next week and temperatures will be up and down.

For the rest of our Monday... a narrow band of light snow will continue lifting from south to north during the afternoon. The best chance of snow going forward looks to be mainly north of Highway 29. Highs will range from the low 30s NORTH to the mid 40s in the far SOUTH. Winds from the ENE at 10-15 mph will keep a winter chill going all day long.

We’ll have a quiet evening but rain and snow is expected to develop later tonight and continue for the first part of Wednesday morning. A few inches of wet snow could fall across the Northwoods with a wintry mix or just plain rain in the Fox Valley and to the south. Temperatures should slowly rise into the mid 30s by 7 AM in the Fox Valley and Green Bay. Mild 40s and low 50s return Wednesday afternoon.

There could be a little bit of wet snow accumulation Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, especially across the southern half of our area. The extent of any snow accumulation remains in doubt. Quieter conditions build in for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Saturday may or may not feature wet snow in our area. Our forecast model guidance remains split on how far north a storm system will get. Just to be safe, we are keeping a small 30% chance of snow in the forecast but stay tuned for changes.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: Light snow possible mainly NORTH. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow NORTH, mix or rain SOUTH. Turning breezy & milder. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain and snow. Lots of clouds with some late clearing. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix? HIGH: 42

