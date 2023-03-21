TWO CHANCES OF SNOW THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING

It’s colder this morning... Most of our temperatures are starting off in the 20s and lower 30s with a brisk northeast wind. As a warm front pushes towards us from southern Wisconsin, we’ll have a wider range of high temperatures this afternoon. Look for highs in the lower 30s across the Northwoods, while areas on the south side of Lake Winnebago will climb into the milder mid 40s.

The arrival of today’s warm front will create a narrow band of snow. Most of these snow showers will be pushing into northern Wisconsin this afternoon. While temperatures will be mild enough for much of the snow to melt on treated roadways, some folks towards the Upper Michigan border could pick up a slushy inch of accumulation.

There’s a second round of snow, mixed with rain, coming through our area late tonight. Another inch or two of wet snow is possible NORTH of Highway 64. Areas farther south will have some passing rain showers. Some roads across the Northwoods may be slippery tomorrow morning... The severe weather outlook through Wednesday is LOW.

After the rain and snow ends, tomorrow will turn out to be the mildest day of the week, with highs almost up to 50 degrees. Then, the next few days leading into the weekend, will have cooler, more seasonable late March temperatures.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers... Up to a slushy inch FAR NORTH. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late rain or snow, especially north. LOW: 31, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Early rain and snow. Mostly cloudy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Late night flakes. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early light snow. Breezy. Some late sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible SOUTH. HIGH: 42

