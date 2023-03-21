Phoenix women fall to BGSU in 2nd round of WNIT

WATCH: Phoenix women fall to BGSU in 2nd round of WNIT
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team fell short at home Monday, tripped up by Bowling Green State University 69-51 in the 2nd round of the WNIT.

Green Bay had faced disappointment when they didn’t make it to the NCAA tournament, but were able to re-focus to win their WNIT opener last week, their first postseason win since 2011.

But that wasn’t the case here int he second round.

The Phoenix shot just 15-57 from the field, 26 percent. And their 51 points were a season low for scoring.

“They were ready,” coach Kevin Borseth said of BGSU. “They came after us, full bore in the first half. We just didn’t look ourselves. But in the second half we had some better looks we didn’t make them. I’m very proud of them. We won 28 games this year. That’s not easy. We won the league. It’s hard for when you put that much into this. Obviously disappointing at the end. the sun will rise tomorrow. I think we gave it our best effort this year. Very proud of them.”

The Phoenix will lose three players this offseason, including Appleton North grad Sydney Levy, who reached double digits scoring 20 times this year.

