MINOR RAIN-SNOW CHANCES THE NEXT FEW DAYS

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20s... mid teens NORTH. Winds from the ENE around 10 mph will make it feel a little brisk. Spotty flakes are possible by daybreak, and additional light snow or rain showers are possible Tuesday... lifting from south to north. Some minor accumulations are possible. Highs look to be mainly in the 30s with some low 40s possible south of Lake Winnebago.

A little more wet snow may fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in the Northwoods where several inches are possible. There may even be a little snow down into the Fox Valley depending how temperatures play out, but for the most part, rain is expected. Wednesday afternoon will be dry and milder as temperatures surge into the mid and upper 40s.

We may get clipped by a little snow or rain early Thursday as a disturbance moves just to our south. Highs stay in the low 40s Thursday afternoon. Friday is looking good with highs in the low 40s and a little more sunshine. Some snow could clip the far SE part of our area Saturday but it remains uncertain. Highs for the coming weekend still appear to be close to normal in the low to mid 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with spotty flakes possible by daybreak. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers or wintry mix. A little cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Early mix then rain. Turning milder. Drying out during the PM. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain and snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of snow SOUTHEAST? HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 44

