Green Bay man accused of hotel room arson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of setting fire to a hotel room in Green Bay.

Levon Douglas is charged with interfering with fire fighting, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Early Monday morning, firefighters were called to 1125 E. Mason Street for reports of a fire in a room at the Days Inn. According to a criminal complaint, police were directed to Room 130, for a man refusing to evacuate.

Officers entered the room and found a man standing completely naked in the center of the room. The man was standing in broken pieces of a large mirror that had been destroyed. The complaint said officers noticed both electric coils on the room’s stove top were red hot, and there was a burned piles of clothes on the floor next to it. The complaint said the man stood there looking at officers with a blank stare.

The complaint said the man refused verbal commands, and then held up his phone over the burners. Officers deemed the situation dangerous, with an emotional disturbed suspect, so they used a taser.

The suspect fell onto the bed and officers moved quickly to handcuff him, but he continued to resist, according to court documents, pulling up his knees and rising up on the bed, thrashing back and forth.

The suspect was properly secured in a wrap device, the complaint said, and transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for medical clearance.

The fire caused some minor damage to the room, around $10,000 in damage.

According to online court records, Douglas was due in court for initial appearance Monday, but refused to go. A judge ordered him to appear for a hearing Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.