Gov. Evers, Democrats introduce bill to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Evers and Democrats in the state legislature are introducing a bill that would repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortions.

The bill would restore abortion access in the state to what it was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last summer.

This is latest attempt by the governor and Democrats to allow abortion access in the state. Republican legislators did not act on previous proposals, gaveling in and out of special sessions called by the governor.

Governor Evers says Republican legislators need to respect the wishes of the people Wisconsin.

“Republicans, Independents, Democrats, Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support Roe and legal access to abortion. Folks, that’s a point supported by data, it’s not up for debate,” Gov. Evers said in a news conference Tuesday.

A Marquette Law School poll released in September found more than six in ten voters in the state opposed overturning the Roe decision.

