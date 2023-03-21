Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund

Two out of three taxpayers received a refund last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 63 million taxpayers have already filed their return this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of those filers should expect to receive a refund of just under $3,000, on average.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said if you’re expecting to receive a refund from the government, you should start planning on how you’re going to spend the money now.

Grant recommended using the money to pay off high interest debt, like a credit card, or to replenish your emergency savings account.

Another option, Grant added, is using the money for a home improvement project.

“It might prevent future headaches, because it might be one of those things that as you put it off, the risks get higher,” Grant said.

Grant said it’s okay to let yourself do something fun with your tax return, or maybe use some of it to buy a “want,” instead of a need.

“Sometimes it’s nice to use a tax refund for something like fun and travel,” he said. “Or getting, maybe like replacing a phone or a computer that’s old, where it’s like, ‘yeah, you need to replace it,’ but it’s kind of more of a want than a need.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Wolf River double homicide
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents

Latest News

Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump,...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Charges have been filed against a suspect in a double homicide that happened in the Town of...
$1 million bond set for son accused of killing parents
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing