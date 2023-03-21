Brown County unveils tool for tracking community Health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new effort in Brown County aims to increase awareness of health inequality and create possible solutions. The E-CHIP (Community Health Improvement Plan), and that’s what several local organizations are aiming to create with this new tool. It tracks health data from our area, updating in real time.

Wello and Life Study recently did a survey asking community members a number of questions in three different categories: equitable access, social cohesion, and planning and policy.

Beyond Health, a group made up of local health leaders, took that feedback and created goals to improve community well-being.

For example, one goal they hope to achieve that’s listed on the dashboard says ‘all brown county community members have access to affordable housing options.’ Underneath that goal lists updated numbers on how many people are currently experiencing homelessness in Brown County.

“I just don’t think that people recognize how much poverty, hunger, and homelessness exist next door to them. Many people that don’t know someone experiencing those things are oblivious to it,” said Renita Robinson, the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea Health.

Organizations involved, such as Bellin and Prevea Health, say they plan on using the chip data to help guide conversations with their patients to improve health.

