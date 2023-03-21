Appleton police search for fraud suspect accused of stealing $8,000

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an Illinois resident through fraud.

Police said the suspect walked into US Bank located at 200 N Durkee St in Appleton and completed two separate fraudulent transactions. The victim, who resides in Illinois, reported the transactions and total loss of $8,000.

According to Appleton Police, the suspect used the victims’ personal information to complete the transactions.

The first transaction was a withdrawal of $4,000. The second transaction the suspect had a cashier’s check made out to a “Cheryl Reed” and was able to remove additional $4,000.

The victim also received a call from the Oshkosh Branch of US Bank about an attempted withdrawal of another $4,700 that was denied.

Police said an investigator obtained bank surveillance video of the suspect.

If any agency can assist in identifying the suspect please contact Sgt. Rosetti at the Appleton Police Department and reference agency case # A23005011. You can call 920-832-5574 or email anthony.rosetti@appleton.org.

