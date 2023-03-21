Appleton police search for fraud suspect accused of stealing $8,000

Picture of suspect in Appleton fraud case. March 21, 2023
Picture of suspect in Appleton fraud case. March 21, 2023(Appleton Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an Illinois resident through fraud.

Appleton fraud theft suspect
Appleton fraud theft suspect(Appleton Police)

Police said the suspect walked into US Bank located at 200 N Durkee St in Appleton and completed two separate fraudulent transactions. The victim, who resides in Illinois, reported the transactions and total loss of $8,000.

According to Appleton Police, the suspect used the victims’ personal information to complete the transactions.

Appleton fraud suspect.
Appleton fraud suspect.(Appleton Police)

The first transaction was a withdrawal of $4,000. The second transaction the suspect had a cashier’s check made out to a “Cheryl Reed” and was able to remove additional $4,000.

The victim also received a call from the Oshkosh Branch of US Bank about an attempted withdrawal of another $4,700 that was denied.

Appleton fraud suspect
Appleton fraud suspect(Appleton Police)

Police said an investigator obtained bank surveillance video of the suspect.

If any agency can assist in identifying the suspect please contact Sgt. Rosetti at the Appleton Police Department and reference agency case # A23005011. You can call 920-832-5574 or email anthony.rosetti@appleton.org.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated
New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Wolf River double homicide
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Police lights
Person set fire in Green Bay hotel room, firefighters say

Latest News

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera. He is charged in the homicide of Johanna Schultz, and subsequent...
Omro man charged in March 11 apartment standoff, killing girlfriend Johanna Schultz
TWO CHANCES OF SNOW THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING
Phoenix women fall to BGSU in 2nd round of WNIT
WATCH: Phoenix women fall to BGSU in 2nd round of WNIT
Interview Green Bay Schools
INTERVIEW: Future plans for Green Bay schools