Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers

New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victims as 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig. Hours after the incident, a person of interest was taken into custody in Kimberly.

Monday was a sad day for people coming and going from Union Star Cheese, which David and Jan Metzig have owned since 1980. The business itself has been in the Metzig family since 1911. They were well known in the area as cheese makers.

On Saturday, authorities were called to the couple’s house in the town of Wolf River around 5:15, that morning. A few hours later, a person of interest was reported, as being inside the YMCA in Kimberly, and acting suspicious. The ID the person used matched the suspect investigators were looking to speak with. That person, who we are not identifying yet, was arrested, and Action 2 News is told won’t be appearing in court Monday, which is when the criminal complaint will come out with details of what happened and a likely motive.

Action 2 News received a statement from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association:

“David and Jan Metzig were widely known and deeply respected members of Wisconsin’s dairy community. We mourn their loss along with their family, friends and neighbors, and will remember their tireless work and skills, and their dedication to craftsmanship.”

Action 2 News did reach out to family members and people at the cheese store. They did not wish to go on camera.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River
As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Driver arrested for drunk driving in Winnebago County
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

Latest News

Wolf River double homicide
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Hortonville death
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated