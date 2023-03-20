SPRING STARTS TODAY... BUT SNOW CHANCES CONTINUE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Chance of a few PM snow showers on Monday
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are closing the books on the official winter season today at 4:24 PM when spring begins... but there are still several opportunities for snow over the next week.

Afternoon highs today will be in the low 40s in the Fox Valley with cooler 30s NORTH and mid 40s SOUTH. A weak cold front sagging in from the north may spark a few light snow showers. Not a lot of fanfare is expected from this activity.

Plan on mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20s. Some teens are possible across the Northwoods. There could be a few flakes around but it looks like a pretty quiet night ahead. Winds from the ENE at 10-15 mph will make it feel a little brisk.

Additional snow or rain showers are possible Tuesday as a warm front lifts across our area. Some minor accumulations are possible. Highs look to be mainly in the 30s with some low 40s possible across the South. A little more wet snow may fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in the Northwoods where several inches are possible. There may even be a little snow down into the Fox Valley depending how temperatures play out. A switch to rain showers is expected during the day Wednesday as temperatures surge into the mid and upper 40s.

We may get clipped by a little snow or rain early Thursday as a disturbance moves just to our south. Highs stay in the low 40s Thursday afternoon. Friday is looking good with highs in the low 40s and a little more sunshine.

Some snow could clip the far SE part of our area Saturday but it remains uncertain. Additional light rain or snow showers could develop on Sunday. Highs for the coming weekend still appear to be close to normal in the low to mid 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: ENE 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: ENE 10-15+

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few Snow showers or sprinkles. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers or wintry mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Early mix then rain. Turning milder. Drying out during the PM. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain and snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of snow SOUTHEAST? HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or rain showers could occur. HIGH: 45

