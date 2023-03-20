A SEASONABLE FIRST DAY OF SPRING

It’s not as cold as it was at this time yesterday. A brisk southwest wind will allow our afternoon temperatures to climb into the lower-half of the 40s. However, a cold front digging into the Northwoods will cause the wind to turn to the northeast. That wind shift will keep folks north of Green Bay cooler, with highs mainly in the 30s this afternoon.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will increase across the area. Behind the advancing cold front, flurries and snow showers will develop this afternoon across northern Wisconsin. Through this evening, a thin coating of snow is possible. These snow showers will sink farther south, as our front stalls out across southern Wisconsin.

The front will then lift north again as low pressure tracks towards Wisconsin. We’ll have another round of light snow late tomorrow, which may accumulate across northern Wisconsin Tuesday night. Look for another chance of wet weather later Wednesday through early Thursday morning. That round looks like mostly rain, although some slushy snow may fall at the end. While the week ahead looks a little unsettled, there’s no big storms in sight. Meanwhile, our temperatures for most of the week will be seasonable for the first few days of spring.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Morning sun, then clouds increase. Late flakes NORTH... First official day of spring! HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder and brisk. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers, especially NORTH late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Early rain or snow. Then, clearing and breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Morning clouds... Maybe flakes SOUTH? Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. HIGH: 46

