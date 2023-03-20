‘Pulling for Honor’ returns to pull in funds for Old Glory Honor Flight

Pulling For Honor Event in Appleton
Pulling For Honor Event in Appleton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual ‘Pulling for Honor’ fundraiser hosted by the Appleton International Airport will take place Saturday 16th, 2023 at the Flight Center.

Teams of 20 people will raise $1,500 to participate or $75 per person to help pull in funds to benefit Old Glory Honor Flight. Last year, the event raised more than $130,000 to help send veterans to fly to our nation’s capitol.

One local business, Sure-Dry, has turned the event into a teambuilding tradition for them. They register a team, have t-shirts made and invite their employees and their families to come out and cheer on their team.

For one of the employees the event hits close to home. Nick Rainer’s father is a retired Marine who did two tours in Vietnam and recently went on a Old Glory Honor Flight.

“Really for him, I think it brought closure for him to be able to go mourn the loss of friends and also receive the welcome home that he deserved and never got and so for us as a family, it was great. Our whole family came. We made signs, we had flags, we cheered for him there was fanfare, it was healing and he loved it and the organization has been incredible,” explained Nick Rainer, the Director of Sales and Marketing for Sure-Dry. “The community of veterans, whether they are active service or retired military, is a community that we care deeply about. So when we started this, it quickly became a tradition for us, its something that we do every year moving forward.”

The organization says it hopes to raise $150,000 this year to send a full flight of veterans on an Old Glory Honor Flight.

