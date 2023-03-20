Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated

As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere Police said the store is closed to the public.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is working to learn more about an increased police presence at the Walmart in De Pere.

Members of both the De Pere Police Department and Green Bay Police are on the scene. Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere Police said the store is closed to the public.

Additionally, WBAY’s reporter on scene has witnessed both Brown County Sheriff SWAT and an ambulance arriving to the scene, which is still active.

There is a lot of information on social media right now but at this point Action 2 News doesn’t have anything confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

