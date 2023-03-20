Person set fire in Green Bay hotel room, firefighters say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person is accused of setting a fire in a hotel room in Green Bay, firefighters said Monday.

Firefighters responded early Monday morning around 2:17 a.m. for a fire alarm activation received for Days Inn & Suites Hotel at 1125 E Mason St.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department said Engine 421 responded lights and siren to the scene, Engine 421 went interior to investigate fire alarm.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a burning smell inside the hotel with light smoke in the hallways.

Crews were able to find the cause of the smoke in a hotel room. Crews were able to extinguish fire in the room from the exterior of building, and access to room was gained through forcible entry, fire officials said.

The person in the room was uncooperative and Green Bay Police was called to assist with removing the occupant from the room. GBPD took the person into custody and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office was called to scene for investigation. The fire department said the fire was intentionally set by the occupant in room.

The investigation is still ongoing between the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Police Department. Fire crews were able to minimize damage and risk to hotel staff and occupants was minimized. No occupants of the hotel were displaced as result of this incident. One occupant was transported to a local hospital.

The estimated loss from the fire was about $10,000.

