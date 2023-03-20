Omro man charged in March 11 apartment standoff, killing girlfriend Johanna Schultz

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been charged in Winnebago County for first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Joseph Olvera was arrested on March 11 at his apartment on the 500 block of Spruce Street following a standoff with law enforcement.

In the complaint, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene after Olvera called 911 stating he strangled and killed his girlfriend. He said he had multiple weapons and was going to end his life. Dispatch advised they could hear what sounded like gunshots.

Inside the residence, the body of a 20-year-old woman, identified as Johanna Schultz, was found dead at the scene.

The SWAT team, police, and negotiators spent roughly 8 hours at the scene according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Olvera stated to dispatch that he did not want to exit the residence unarmed and with his hands up as it was a sign of surrender.

Around 4:00 a.m., Olvera exited the apartment with a gun while wearing body armor. After negotiations, Olvera dropped the handgun and took off the body armor, and was taken into custody.

Schultz and Olvera were dating on and off, according to friends and family members law enforcement interviewed stated in the complaint. They said Schultz and Olvera’s relationship was toxic and would regularly argue several times a month.

Olvera confirmed with deputies he and Schultz were the only people in the apartment that night and it was locked. He also told police he didn’t remember how Schultz died because he was drunk.

According to court records, Olvera’s bond was set at $1,000,000 cash. Further proceedings are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on March 27. Olvera’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on March 30.

Schultz was a student at Marian University. They held a vigil to honor her memory on March 14.

