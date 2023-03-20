Man faces murder charges in wife’s poisoning death

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.(Source: Aurora Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man suspected of poisoning his wife has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Aurora man, identified as 45-year-old James Toliver Craig, was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The arrest came four days after the suspect, a dentist, drove his 43-year-old wife to a hospital because she was complaining of headaches and dizziness, police said.

The woman’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she was declared brain dead a short time later. Doctors removed her from life support early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say there was suspicion regarding the victim’s “sudden illness and death.” An investigation by Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives revealed she was poisoned.

Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement that it was a “heinous, complex and calculated murder” but did not release further details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Driver arrested for drunk driving in Winnebago County
Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide

Latest News

Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
WATCH: De Pere & Brillion cap historic seasons with state titles
WATCH: De Pere & Brillion cap historic seasons with state titles
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
A gym for children with special needs in the Fox Valley
A gym for children with special needs