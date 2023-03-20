Man accused of stealing Illinois funeral van with body inside arrested in Green Bay

Deon Howard
Deon Howard(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of stealing a funeral van with a body inside back in January has now been arrested in Green Bay.

Deon Howard was booked in the Brown County Jail on multiple charges including receiving stolen property.

Howard is accused of stealing a van from a funeral business in Rockford, Illinois, according to other Illinois news sources. A body was inside the van at the time of the theft.

The van was found abandoned later, with no body inside. The body was found in a separate location in a Chicago neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Driver arrested for drunk driving in Winnebago County
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
WATCH: De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title
De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title

Latest News

As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere, store evacuated
As of 12pm March 20, 2023: Employees and customers have been evacuated from the store. De Pere...
Police respond to Walmart in De Pere
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Authorities identify two people found dead in Town of Wolf River